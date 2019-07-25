Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Microsoft accidentally leaks the new redesign for Start menu on Windows 10

By the looks of it this new redesign by Microsoft for the Start app still looks unfinished.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 09:18:24 IST

Microsoft has inadvertently leaked what appears to be a newly redesigned Start menu for Windows 10. The design was accidentally shared with the Insider Program from where prying eyes have posted it on the internet for everyone to look.

Windows 10 Start menu redesign. Windows Central

First spotted by Windows Central, the redesigned Start menu has a search bar at the top instead of the bottom and it will let you search both apps and things on the web. There's also a 'suggested apps' area which the report says could recommend apps based on what apps you are frequently running. There also appears to be a support for Dark Mode in the new redesign.

However, by the looks of it, this new redesign for the Start app still looks unfinished and since this build is meant only for internal use, there's no guarantee these features will ever be shared with the public.

In more recent news about Windows, Microsoft appeared to have begun testing password-less sign-in into Microsoft accounts earlier in July.

Enabling passwordless sign-in will essentially switch all Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 devices to help authenticate using Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint or PIN. If you don’t have Windows Hello set up yet, Microsoft also has a walk-through to help you set it up when you sign in the next time.

tags

