FP Trending

Micromax 'In' series smartphones will be launched by the company in India on 3 November at 12 pm. Micromax India took to Twitter to make the announcement of the unveiling date but it did not reveal anything about the phones that are expected to be introduced in the series. Micromax shared a 22-second teaser video with its ‘Cheeni Kum' motto. The clip shows piping hot tea in a glass and the text mentions, "Gone are the days of sugar-coating everything. It's time we add some Masala to your life."

Aao karein thodi cheeni kum! Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November. #INForIndia #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/wjXIGipt47 — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 23, 2020

On 16 October, Micromax announced that it is planning to launch a new smartphone series in India soon. In around 2-minute long video posted on Micromax India official Twitter handle, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma talked about the company's journey till now, including the time when the Chinese smartphone makers overtook the competition leading to a drop in the sale of Micromax smartphones.

Rahul Sharma said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Micromax decided to respond to that and the company is coming back with a new smartphone called ‘In."

He also revealed that the box of the upcoming smartphone series will be blue coloured with the words 'In' written on it, hinting that the company is launching a new In-series smartphone in India.

Tipster Sumukh Rao has pointed out that the upcoming Micromax series in India will have multiple devices between the price range of Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. The phones are expected to be stock Android phones.

GSMArena mentioned a report claiming that Micromax 'In' series will have two models initially. One of the two phones will be powered by the Helio G85 chipset, while the other one will have the Helio G35.

The device with Helio G35 is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and will have 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB memory and 32 GB storage variants.

The model with 2 GB RAM is likely to sport an 8 MP selfie shooter. ON the rear it will have a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP unit.

The 3 GB model will feature a 13 MP selfie camera and three rear cameras of 13 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP.