Micromax announces that it will soon launch a new smartphone called ‘In’ in India

It is expected that Micromax will launch multiple devices between the price range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000.


FP TrendingOct 16, 2020 17:55:34 IST

Micromax is planning to launch a new smartphone series in India soon. While the company has not shared any details regarding the device, it has shared a nearly 2-minute long video on its official Twitter. In the video, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma can be seen talking about the company's journey till now, including the time when the Chinese smartphone makers overtook the competition leading to a decline in the sales of its smartphones. The video has been posted alongside the caption, "We're #INForIndia with #INMobiles! What about you? #IndiaKeLiye #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat."

Micromax announces that it will soon launch a new smartphone called ‘In’ in India

Image: Reuters

In the video, Sharma can be heard saying that while he was not defeated he was content with what he had achieved.

However, he went on to add, "“But what happened at the border wasn’t right. So, when our Prime Minister gave the clarion call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, we gave a lot of thought as to what to do and decided to respond to that...And so Micromax India is coming back with a new smartphone called ‘In."

In the video, he also shared the box of the company's upcoming smartphone series. It is a blue coloured box with the words 'In' written on it, hinting that the company is launching a new In-series smartphone in India.

While not much is known about the new smartphone series, tipster Sumukh Rao has pointed out that it will include multiple devices between the price range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 and might be launched in early November. The devices are expected to be stock Android phones.

Furthermore, replying to user comments on its clip, Micromax revealed that one has to stay tuned to their social media handles for further updates, alongside the hashtag #IndiaKeLiye.

