FP Trending

Micromax India has started to tease its upcoming Micromax 'In' series ahead of its launch on 3 November. The 10-second clip gives a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone. "India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that," Micromax India tweet read. The clip shows the rear panel of the smartphone which has a prominent X design. The phone will have a gradient finish. The bottom portion of the phone will sport the 'In' logo.

India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LkMt3FGzjF — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 28, 2020

With the Micromax 'In' series, the smartphone manufacturer is making a comeback in the Indian mobile phone market.

On Tuesday (27 October), Micromax shared a clip on Twitter that highlighted the presence of MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 on the upcoming smartphone series.

On 16 October, Microsoft India announced its plan to launch a new smartphone in the country. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in a short video on Twitter spoke about the company's journey till now, including the time when the Chinese smartphone makers overtook the competition resulting to a drop in the sale of Micromax smartphones.

The Micromax 'In' series will have multiple devices that will be priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. The smartphones will be expected to be stock Android phones.

As per a report by GSMArena, the G35 model will run stock Android and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in two configurations -- 2 GB/32 GB and 3 GB/32 GB.

Both variants will have different camera combinations. The 2 GB RAM model will have three cameras - an 8 MP selfie camera along with a 13 MP primary and a 2 MP lens in the back.

The 3 GB variant will have four cameras - a 13 MP selfie camera along with 13 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP lenses in the rear