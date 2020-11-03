tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited Micromax 'In' smartphone series will finally debut today in India. The launch event will commence at 12 pm today. The India-based smartphone company will make a comeback in the market with this series. Micromax has revealed that the upcoming smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek chipsets. It is expected that the company will launch two smartphones under this series. With a series of tweets, the company has also confirmed that the smartphones will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a rectangular camera module and will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Micromax 'In' series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can head to the company's YouTube page or social media handles to watch the livestream. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below to watch the live.

In one day, we are about to go all #INForIndia exclusively with @Flipkart. Watch it live on 3rd Nov, 12PM. #MicromaxIsBack #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/G9QHKQ1AUZ — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 2, 2020

Micromax 'In' series expected specifications

As per the previous report, the Micromax 'In' series will have multiple devices that will be priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. The smartphones will be expected to be stock Android phones. The company is expected to launch two models today that are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets.

The Mediatek G35 SoC model will run stock Android and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It will come in two configurations – 2 GB/32 GB and 3 GB/32 GB.

Both variants will have different camera combinations. The 2 GB RAM model will have three cameras - an 8 MP selfie camera along with a 13 MP primary and a 2 MP lens in the back.

The 3 GB variant will have four cameras - a 13 MP selfie camera along with 13 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP lenses in the rear