Micromax In Note 1 with 48 MP quad camera setup will go on sale 1 December

In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole camera on the top.


FP TrendingNov 26, 2020 18:50:17 IST

Micromax In Note 1 is all geared up for going on sale starting 1 December from 12pm. Micromax shared the news that the phone sold out in its first sale and will be restocked on 1 December. The Twitter account wrote, "India ne dikha diya apna pyaar! Thank you for being #INforIndia and welcoming us back with all your hearts. We will be back next week, on 1st December at 12 noon with even more stock for the IN note 1. #INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack."

Micromax In Note 1 with 48 MP quad camera setup will go on sale 1 December

Micromax IN note 1


The phone which is being sold on Flipkart and the official website shows 'coming soon' in the former, while the latter shows a countdown of 5 days. The phone is priced Rs 10,999.

The Micromax in Note 1 comes with MediaTek chipsets and Android 10. It offers a 4Gb Ram and features a quad camera setup.

Available in white and green colours, the In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole camera on the top. It also has a rear0mounted fingerprint scanner. The camera setup houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. It also has a 16 MP front camera for selfies and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

