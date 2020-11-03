tech2 News Staff

Micromax has finally launched two of its smartphones- In Note 1 and In 1b- under its "In" smartphone series in India today. With these two smartphones, the company will lock horns with the likes of Redmi, Motorola and others. The smartphones come with MediaTek chipsets and Android 10. Both models also offer 4 GB RAM. They will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Micromax website. Micromax In Note 1 features a quad camera setup whereas Micromax In 1b comes with dual rear cameras.

Micromax In Note 1, IN 1b pricing, availability

Micromax In Note 1 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999. It will be available in white and green colour options.

The In 1b smartphone also comes in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999.

Both the smartphones will go on sale on Flipkart and Micromax's website.

Micromax In Note 1 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole camera on the top. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. In Note 1 offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In camera department, the handset features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP front camera.

Micromax In Note 1 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

Micromax In 1b specifications

The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It also runs on Android 10 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone comes in 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB storage options. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Micromax In 1b comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. It sports an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and reverse charging.