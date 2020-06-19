tech2 News Staff

Micromax, an India-based smartphone manufacturing company, is reportedly going to launch three smartphones in the coming weeks.

In reply to a tweet, the company confirmed that it will launch a budget-friendly smartphone with "premium" features and a "modern look".

A device with premium features, thoroughly modern look and budget friendly, how does that sound Nani Kishor?🙂 Stay tuned. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

In addition to this, replying to a comment on Twitter, Micromax said, "We are working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned!". This comes amid the ongoing tensions between India-China due to violent clashes in Galvan Valley. People are looking for Chinese smartphone brands alternatives and Micromax is a potential player that fits the portfolio. The company is also using hastags like #VocalForLocal, #MadeByIndian, and #MadeForIndian.

Hi, Hitesh. Glad to see your support for #VocalForLocal We are working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned! #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 17, 2020

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Micromax will probably launch the three smartphones next month in India. These smartphones are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

(Also read: The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indians)