Anirudh Regidi

How does one boycott something that’s almost as pervasive as the air we breathe? Sure, China’s decision to block a UN resolution listing Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Masood Azhar as a terrorist is worthy of our ire, but expressing that anger with #BoycottChineseProducts is futile at best and ironic at its funniest.

Whether we wish to admit it or not, Chinese products are as much a part of our lives as Amul or Maggi (which is a Swiss brand, by the way). That game you’re striving to get a Chicken Dinner in? It’s made in China. That phone you’re tweeting on, it’s either Chinese or it’s made in China. The steel in your house likely came from China, as did the electronics in your car, your wristwatch, the hardware that forms the backbone of India’s internet and a whole lot else besides.

If anything, we’ve gone out of our way to court Chinese investment. Make in India? Where do you think the equipment for the factories comes from? Where do you think some of India’s largest investors live? Those IPL matches we can’t live without are sponsored by Chinese companies. Your favourite actors and cricketers are lining their pockets with Chinese money. Who’s building phones in India? Chinese companies.

#BoycottChineseProducts 1) Uninstalled all Chinese app 2) Give them bad rating with comment in play store 3) Stop using Chinese product's — Pratik (@sonipratik0071) March 15, 2019

The clothes you’re wearing, the cloth likely came from China. Those crackers you burnt on Diwali and are burning at your best friend’s wedding? They probably came from China as well. USB cables, power banks, chargers, the list is literally endless.

In 2018, we spent Rs 22,947 crores on Xiaomi phones, about Rs 11,000 cr each on Oppo and Vivo. Indian products? We don’t give a damn about those. And, let’s be honest, you’re not going to spend your hard-earned money on whatever phones Micromax is making when you can have a Redmi Note 7 Pro or Poco F1 for Rs 16,999.

#BoycottChineseProducts? We might as well go with #BackToTheStoneAge.

