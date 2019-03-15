Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indians

Let’s be honest, are you really going to choose a Micromax phone when you could have a OnePlus 6T?

Anirudh Regidi Mar 15, 2019 17:50:25 IST

How does one boycott something that’s almost as pervasive as the air we breathe? Sure, China’s decision to block a UN resolution listing Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Masood Azhar as a terrorist is worthy of our ire, but expressing that anger with #BoycottChineseProducts is futile at best and ironic at its funniest.

Whether we wish to admit it or not, Chinese products are as much a part of our lives as Amul or Maggi (which is a Swiss brand, by the way). That game you’re striving to get a Chicken Dinner in? It’s made in China. That phone you’re tweeting on, it’s either Chinese or it’s made in China. The steel in your house likely came from China, as did the electronics in your car, your wristwatch, the hardware that forms the backbone of India’s internet and a whole lot else besides.

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indians

Chinese goods are as intrinsic a part of our lives as Amul butter.

If anything, we’ve gone out of our way to court Chinese investment. Make in India? Where do you think the equipment for the factories comes from? Where do you think some of India’s largest investors live? Those IPL matches we can’t live without are sponsored by Chinese companies. Your favourite actors and cricketers are lining their pockets with Chinese money. Who’s building phones in India? Chinese companies.

 

The clothes you’re wearing, the cloth likely came from China. Those crackers you burnt on Diwali and are burning at your best friend’s wedding? They probably came from China as well. USB cables, power banks, chargers, the list is literally endless.

In 2018, we spent Rs 22,947 crores on Xiaomi phones, about Rs 11,000 cr each on Oppo and Vivo. Indian products? We don’t give a damn about those. And, let’s be honest, you’re not going to spend your hard-earned money on whatever phones Micromax is making when you can have a Redmi Note 7 Pro or Poco F1 for Rs 16,999.

#BoycottChineseProducts? We might as well go with #BackToTheStoneAge.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

NewsTracker

Traders' body, RSS-affiliated group urge boycott of Chinese goods over Beijing's stance on Masood Azhar

Mar 15, 2019
Traders' body, RSS-affiliated group urge boycott of Chinese goods over Beijing's stance on Masood Azhar
Ahead of UNSC meet, China hints it may again block move to declare Masood Azhar global terrorist

NewsTracker

Ahead of UNSC meet, China hints it may again block move to declare Masood Azhar global terrorist

Mar 13, 2019
China shields Masood Azhar: Beijing's move is likely a quid pro quo and will strain ties with Pakistan

CriticalPoint

China shields Masood Azhar: Beijing's move is likely a quid pro quo and will strain ties with Pakistan

Mar 14, 2019
If China continues to block Masood Azhar's designation as 'global terrorist', UN may be forced to pursue other actions: UNSC diplomat

NewsTracker

If China continues to block Masood Azhar's designation as 'global terrorist', UN may be forced to pursue other actions: UNSC diplomat

Mar 14, 2019
New Delhi's dossier to Islamabad shows JeM trains recruits, plans terror activities on Indian soil from Pakistan

NewsTracker

New Delhi's dossier to Islamabad shows JeM trains recruits, plans terror activities on Indian soil from Pakistan

Mar 01, 2019
China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a setback, but a diplomatic victory for India

CriticalPoint

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a setback, but a diplomatic victory for India

Mar 14, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019