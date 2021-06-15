Tuesday, June 15, 2021Back to
Mi Watch Revolve Active to launch in India alongside the Mi 11 Lite on 22 June: All you need to know

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will likely sport a round dial, a digital crown on the right, and a silicon strap.


tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2021 11:42:30 IST

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed that, on 22 June, it will launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. On Monday, Xiaomi has now announced that, along with the Mi 11 Lite, new Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch will also be launched at the event. Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the launch event. The invite reads: "Mi India is geared up to bring the era of choosing health over everything. Our mantras guide us to- live mindfully and consciously, root for happier minds and healthier bodies, and always getting  more from life."

The smartwatch has also been teased on Xiaomi India's official Twitter page. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST on 22 June.

While we still don't have a lot of details about the Mi Watch Revolve Active, but the teaser confirms that the smartwatch will sport a round dial, with a digital crown on the right. Also, in the teaser the watch seems to use a silicon strap.

As for the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi claims that it will be the 'slimmest' and 'lightest' smartphone of 2021. The Mi 11 Lite will join Xiaomi's Mi 11 series in India, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X (review), Mi 11X Pro. Here is everything we know about the Mi 11 Lite so far.

 

