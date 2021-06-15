tech2 News Staff

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed that, on 22 June, it will launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. On Monday, Xiaomi has now announced that, along with the Mi 11 Lite, new Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch will also be launched at the event. Xiaomi has sent out media invites for the launch event. The invite reads: "Mi India is geared up to bring the era of choosing health over everything. Our mantras guide us to- live mindfully and consciously, root for happier minds and healthier bodies, and always getting more from life."

The smartwatch has also been teased on Xiaomi India's official Twitter page. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST on 22 June.

Welcome, to the era of choosing health over everything. To living mindfully and consciously

To happier minds and healthier bodies

To always getting more from life Welcome, to #WatchfulLiving with #MiWatchRevolveActive - https://t.co/bYDZ1dwDCb Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/62beTWCGtH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 14, 2021

While we still don't have a lot of details about the Mi Watch Revolve Active, but the teaser confirms that the smartwatch will sport a round dial, with a digital crown on the right. Also, in the teaser the watch seems to use a silicon strap.

As for the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi claims that it will be the 'slimmest' and 'lightest' smartphone of 2021. The Mi 11 Lite will join Xiaomi's Mi 11 series in India, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X (review), Mi 11X Pro. Here is everything we know about the Mi 11 Lite so far.