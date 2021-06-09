Wednesday, June 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch confirmed for 22 June, expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC

Mi 11 Lite will likely feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.


tech2 News StaffJun 09, 2021 17:21:45 IST

Xiaomi has sent out save the dates to the media and shared a post on Twitter confirming that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India on 22 June. Xiaomi hasn't revealed many details about the smartphone yet, but the teaser claims that the Mi 11 Lite will be the 'slimmest' and 'lightest' smartphone of 2021.

The Mi 11 Lite will join Xiaomi's Mi 11 series in India, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected specifications

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 Lite in the global market. As per the company's global website, the Mi 11 Lite will be 6.81 mm thin and will weigh 157 g. It will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite's display will offer up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

In the global market, the smartphone was launched in a black, blue, and pink colour option.

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include, a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. Selfies will be enabled by a 16 MP camera on the front.

Powering the Mi 11 Lite will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Xiaomi also has a 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in the global market, which pretty much has the same specifications, except it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset. However, in the Indian market, we believe, Xiaomi will launch the non-5G variant.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi Smart Band 6 launched: All you need to know

Mar 30, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi Smart Band 6 launched: All you need to know

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021