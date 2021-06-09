tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has sent out save the dates to the media and shared a post on Twitter confirming that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India on 22 June. Xiaomi hasn't revealed many details about the smartphone yet, but the teaser claims that the Mi 11 Lite will be the 'slimmest' and 'lightest' smartphone of 2021.

The wait is over! The most smartphone of 2021 is here! #Mi11Lite marks its India debut at 12 noon on June 22nd. We are super excited. Are you?

RT using #LiteAndLoaded and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/SfC3WledHQ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 9, 2021

The Mi 11 Lite will join Xiaomi's Mi 11 series in India, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected specifications

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 Lite in the global market. As per the company's global website, the Mi 11 Lite will be 6.81 mm thin and will weigh 157 g. It will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi 11 Lite's display will offer up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

In the global market, the smartphone was launched in a black, blue, and pink colour option.

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple camera setup at the rear, which will include, a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. Selfies will be enabled by a 16 MP camera on the front.

Powering the Mi 11 Lite will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It will be fuelled by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Xiaomi also has a 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in the global market, which pretty much has the same specifications, except it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset. However, in the Indian market, we believe, Xiaomi will launch the non-5G variant.