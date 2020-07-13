FP Trending

Xiaomi has teased the launch of Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India. The company through a 23-second video shared the first glimpse of the upcoming device.

The Chinese tech giant said that Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor will be unveiled in India on 14 July. “A compact and portable piece of #SmartTech is coming your way. Unveiling on July 14. Stay tuned!” Mi India tweeted.

A compact and portable piece of #SmartTech is coming your way. Unveiling on July 1⃣4⃣. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/yfEhyYj75E — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 10, 2020

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is already available in the UK markets. As per the Mi UK website, the Xiaomi electric tire pumping is available in only black colour and is priced at £39.99 (approximately Rs 3,800).

The price of the device in India is not revealed by the company yet but is expected to be somewhat on a similar range.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has a digital display and detects tire pressure. It is a portable device which means you can easily carry it along with you anywhere.

The Xiaomi device has a high precious alloy casting that creates an air pressure capable of pumping 150 psi (pound per square inch). You can use it to fill tires of bicycle, car, motorcycle, inflate football.

The device has a 2,000 mAh battery and a Micro USB charging port. It takes about three hours to get completely charged.

With the help of Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor takes 3 minutes to fill a bicycle tire and 6 minutes to fill a tire of a car.

The company on Thursday shared a teaser image of Redmi Note 9 on Twitter. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.