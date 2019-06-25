Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing, specifications and photo reportedly leaked

The Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are going to be officially launched in China on 2 July.

tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2019 23:04:36 IST

Xiaomi had recently announced its partnership with Meitu for a new lineup of smartphones called the CC series. Both the companies will be collaborating to bring selfie-focussed phones in the future. And if recent leaks are to be believed, two phones from the series are going to be called the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

Alleged leaked photo of the Mi CC9. Image: Weibo.

Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted out mentioning the two variants along with the specifications and pricing. Apart from that, an alleged photo of the Mi CC9 also leaked out on Weibo. It looks like the phone will have an all-screen display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Mi CC9 specifications

The rumoured specifications include a 6.39-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. With a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, it could come with 27 W fast charging support. In terms of camera hardware, it could sport a triple-camera system with the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP and 12 MP lenses. The front camera could have a 32 MP sensor for selfies. Other features in the phone include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C support, Hi-Res audio support and an IR blaster.

Mi CC9e specifications

This is going to be the smaller variant of the two that will come with a 5.97-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It will sport a smaller battery capacity of 3,500 mAh and have 18 W fast charging support. There’s also a slight downgrade in the camera sensors apart from the primary lens. It will supposedly sport the 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor along with an 8 MP and 5 MP sensors, while there’s a 32 MP sensor on the front camera.

Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e pricing

Both the phones have multiple RAM and storage options. On the Mi CC9, the 6 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,200), 8 GB + 128 GB at CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 28,200) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,200).

Coming to the Mi CC9e, the 6 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,100), 6 GB + 128 GB at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 19,100) and the 8 GB + 128 GB is priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 22,100).

The Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are going to be officially launched in China on 2 July.

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

