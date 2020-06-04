Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
Mi Band 5 poster surfaces online, hints at camera remote control, Amazon Alexa support, more

The upcoming Mi Band 5 is expected to have support for Google Pay and the NFC feature.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2020 17:15:46 IST

Days before the launch of the Mi Band 5, a new teaser poster of the upcoming fitness tracker has surfaced. The image hints at the design of the wearable device which is going to be unveiled on 11 June in China.

The poster was spotted online on the micro-blogging platform Weibo. It shows that the fitness tracker will be quite similar to the previous models in the lineup in terms of design.

Mi band 4 was launched in September at a starting price of Rs 2,299.

Mi Band 5 will feature five new activity modes, yoga, elliptical machine, rowing machine, rope jumping, and indoor cycling. It will sport the same rectangular display as previous models but will house two buttons on each side.

Mi Band 5

Mi Band 5. Image: Weibo

As per the previous reports, the device might have a bigger 1.2-inch display and offer support for Amazon Alexa smart voice assistant. It will come with support for a feather allowing users to control the smartphone camera’s shutter.

Mi Band is already compatible with the company’s own XiaoAI smart assistant in China. It is expected that the tracker will not come preloaded with Alexa, but will answer the user query through the Alexa app installed on the connected smartphone.

In China, Mi Band is also equipped with NFC support that enables contactless payments. The new model is expected to have support for Google Pay. This time, the company may offer NFC feature outside China.

The wearable device is likely to come with a Xiaomi Wearable App, dial, event reminder, target reminder, wrist lock, night mode, launcher, camera, unlock phone, and others.

This will be the successor to Mi Band 4 (Review) that was unveiled in India last year at a price of Rs 2,299.

 

