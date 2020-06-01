tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will reportedly unveil its next-gen fitness band Mi Band 5 in China on 11 June. This will be the successor of Mi Band 4 (Review) that was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 2,299. As per a report by GizChina, the company has confirmed via its Xiaomi Mall WeChat that Mi Band 5 will arrive on 11 June.

The report also reveals that the fitness tracker is likely to feature a 1.2-inch display. It is also expected that the international version might come with NFC support. In addition to this, the report also suggests that the Mi Band 5 might will come with support for SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) which will enhance heart rate tracking. Another health function that is likely to be added to the fitness band is menstrual cycle tracking.

Mi Band 5 might support photo capture feature via smartphone. If this report is to be believed, then it will be the first time that a Mi Band will come with this feature. The Mi Band 5 is also expected to come with 5 new sports modes making 11 modes in total. These new modes might include yoga, elliptical machine, rowing machine, skipping rope, and indoor bicycle.

According to the report, Mi Band 5 is likely to come with a Xiaomi Wearable App, Xiaomi voice assistant, dial, event reminder, target reminder, wrist lock, night mode, launcher, camera, unlock phone and so on. It might also come with AI assistant support with deep integration of Amazon's voice assistant Alexa.