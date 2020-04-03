Friday, April 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi Band 3, Mi Smart Band 4 will now let you unlock your laptop if it is running on Windows 10

To install the update on Mi Band 3, and 4, one has to first update Mi Fit app and post installation, the update will happen automatically.


FP TrendingApr 03, 2020 08:49:41 IST

Xiaomi has released new software updates for the Mi Band 3 (Review) and Mi Smart Band 4 (Review) that allows users to unlock their laptops using the smart bands. Users won't have to install a third-party app on their phones anymore to do so.

The feature is only available in India as of now, and can only unlock laptops that are running on Windows 10 OS, TizenHelp reported.

Mi Band 3, Mi Smart Band 4 will now let you unlock your laptop if it is running on Windows 10

The Xiaomi Mi band 3 has a curved OLED display.

This is the first time that both trackers have received any updates since last November's new software update.
The update also sees the Mi Fit app now getting upgraded to version 4.0.17, which adds support for Apple ID Sign-ins. Some bugs have also been fixed.

As per the report, to install the new update on Mi Band 3, and Mi Band 4, one has to first update Mi Fit app to the new version and post installation, the update will happen automatically.

The Mi Smart Band 4 has an AMOLED display and is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. It has a battery life of 20 days. The Mi Band 3 too has similar properties, but sports an OLED display.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera to go official in India on 31 March, pre-booking offers revealed

Mar 19, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera to go official in India on 31 March, pre-booking offers revealed
Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco phones' prices increased after GST rate hike in India

Smartphone price hike

Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco phones' prices increased after GST rate hike in India

Apr 01, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: How Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, Ola and other companies are tackling the 21-day lockdown

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: How Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, Ola and other companies are tackling the 21-day lockdown

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore to PM relief fund and CM relief fund

Xiaomi

Coronavirus Outbreak: Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore to PM relief fund and CM relief fund

Mar 31, 2020
Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19; will continue to donate face masks, protective suits to hospitals

NewsTracker

Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19; will continue to donate face masks, protective suits to hospitals

Mar 31, 2020
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike

Apr 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020