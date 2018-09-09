Sunday, September 09, 2018 Back to
09 September, 2018

Mi 8 SE Explorer Edition could be called Mi 8 Pro in other markets reveals listing

The Mi 8 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and packs a 2900mAh battery. It also runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Mi 8 series has been launched in China for well over a few months now and still, it hasn't landed in any market apart from that. However, that may change soon as reports are coming in that the Mi 8 Explorer edition is going to be launched as the Mi 8 Pro in other countries.

Mi 8 Explorer Edition. Image: Xiaomi China

As per GizmoChina, a device which has the exact same model number as the Mi 8 SE Explorer Edition seen on TENNA last month has been spotted on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The product had the codename, Xiaomi M1807E8A and its marketing term was listed as the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. The listing spotted last month on TENNA looked for like it had a slightly smaller notch that the original Mi 8 SE.

As per the listing on IMDA, the Mi 8 Pro has a 6.21-inch OLED screen with a 2248 x 1080 resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset with along with 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB of RAM and depending on the RAM several storage options up to 256 GB.

Apart from that the phone also has a 20 MP sensor in the front and dual 12 MP sensors on the rear. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and packs a 2900mAh battery. It also runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

There's no word on which country the phone plans on releasing, but since India is the biggest market for Xiaomi after China, chances are high that it might come here first.

