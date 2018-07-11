Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 15:50 IST

Mi 4th anniversary sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will sell at Rs 4 at 4 pm today

As part of its anniversary sale, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be going up on sale twice today.

Celebrating its four years in India, starting 10 July, Xiaomi has been holding what it calls the ‘Mi 4 You’ sale, which has different phones and gadgets going up on offer every day. The sale will go on till 12 July and kicks off at 12 pm everyday.

As part of the sale, today Xiaomi has the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro on offer. We will be seeing the phone going up for its flash sale twice today. One which was held at 12 pm was part of its ongoing bi-weekly sale, and the second one, which kicks off at 4 pm today, will be part of the Mi 4 You sale.

While in the 12 pm sale the Redmi Note 5 Pro was sold at the usual price, as part of the anniversary offer, the sale later today will see offers and discounts on the device.

And not just any such offer, at 4 pm today, you have the chance to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 4.

To participate in the anniversary sale, you can head to Mi.com or Flipkart. But be warned, that you really need to be quick at this flash sale. In the Redmi Y1 and Mi TV sale that happened on 10 July, the products went out of stock within a moment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price, specifications, and features

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset and Adreno 509 GPU, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. There is also an LED flash on the back. Up front, is a 20 MP Sony IMX376 sensor, which also comes with an LED selfie-light module.

The device features a fingerprint sensor at the rear, and comes with support for hybrid dual-SIM.
For connectivity, it has features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Fueling the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a large 4000 mAh battery.

tags


latest videos

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

also see

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

6 GB RAM variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro to go on sale in July

Jul 04, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo Y83 vs Moto G6: Specs comparison

Jul 03, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to bring MIUI 10 update to 28 devices including Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A

Jul 05, 2018

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Max Pro M1: A specs face off

Jun 29, 2018

Xiaomi Mouse

Xiaomi launches the Mi Smart Mouse Pad with wireless charging in China

Jun 29, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro cross 5 million sales in India

Jun 28, 2018

science

Medicine

How a billion mitochondria boosted a baby's damaged heart back to life

Jul 11, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Decagon: AI that predicts side effects from millions of drug combinations

Jul 11, 2018

Limestone

Kentucky limestone will be used for a new 21-acre oyster reef off Texas

Jul 11, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018