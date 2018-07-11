Celebrating its four years in India, starting 10 July, Xiaomi has been holding what it calls the ‘Mi 4 You’ sale, which has different phones and gadgets going up on offer every day. The sale will go on till 12 July and kicks off at 12 pm everyday.

As part of the sale, today Xiaomi has the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro on offer. We will be seeing the phone going up for its flash sale twice today. One which was held at 12 pm was part of its ongoing bi-weekly sale, and the second one, which kicks off at 4 pm today, will be part of the Mi 4 You sale.

While in the 12 pm sale the Redmi Note 5 Pro was sold at the usual price, as part of the anniversary offer, the sale later today will see offers and discounts on the device.

And not just any such offer, at 4 pm today, you have the chance to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 4.

To participate in the anniversary sale, you can head to Mi.com or Flipkart. But be warned, that you really need to be quick at this flash sale. In the Redmi Y1 and Mi TV sale that happened on 10 July, the products went out of stock within a moment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price, specifications, and features

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset and Adreno 509 GPU, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. There is also an LED flash on the back. Up front, is a 20 MP Sony IMX376 sensor, which also comes with an LED selfie-light module.

The device features a fingerprint sensor at the rear, and comes with support for hybrid dual-SIM.

For connectivity, it has features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Fueling the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a large 4000 mAh battery.