Xiaomi to mark 4 years in India with a 'Mi 4 You' sale from 10 to 12 July

Chinese smartphone Xiaomi is marking 4 years of its presence in India with a sale.

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi is celebrating four years of its presence in India with a sale which includes smartphones and related products at discounted prices from 10 July to 12 July. It will include different sales at various intervals, along with a presale event for all the Reward Mi users to redeem their F-codes. This will begin at 12 noon on 9 July.

Xiaomi sale. Xiaomi.

Xiaomi sale. Xiaomi.

As per Xiaomi's webpage, there are a bunch of deals that are showing up for the sale at the moment. These include a Rs 4 Flash sale which is expected to start at 4 pm, a Blink and Miss deal at 6pm, a Blockbuster deal at 12 pm and Mi Anniversary Specials. Interestingly, at the Rs 4 Flash sale which begins at 4 pm, users can buy a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB variant of the Redmi Y1 and a 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4, for Rs 4 each.

The Blink and Miss deal includes a Redmi Note 5 and a Mi VR Play 2 headset priced at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi enthusiasts can also grab coupons at 10 am from 10 to 12 July. These coupons could be worth anywhere between Rs 50 to Rs 500.

The company is also offering cashback and discounts on purchases made through SBI credit cards, Paytm and MobiKwik. SBI credit card users will get also get a Rs 500 instant discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 7,500. Other offers include 25 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik and Max SuperCash of Rs 3,000. To know more about the sale, you can click here.

Last year, when Mi had completed three years in India, it had commemorated this landmark on Amazon, exclusively.

