Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and the Mi QLED TV 75 in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12 PM IST and will be streamed live on Xiaomi's social media channels. The Mi 11 Ultra recently debuted in the China markets, but we are unsure if the exact variants will also be launched in the Indian market. Reports also suggest that the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be the rebranded version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra expected specifications

As per the China variant, Mi 11 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display that features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storahe. It is likely to run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In terms of camera, Mi 11 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 48 MP periscope lens. The camera module will also include a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution. This display aims to show notifications to the user. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to come with a 20 MP front camera.

Mi 11 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W charging, 67 W wireless charging and 10 W reverse wireless charging.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro expected specifications

Reports suggest that the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be the rebranded version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+. Which means, we can expect the smartphones to come with 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates. Mi 11X could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Mi 11X Pro could use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. We can expect the Mi 11X series to feature up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

In terms camera, the Mi 11X series will likely sport triple rear cameras, with Mi 11X carrying a 48 MP primary sensor and Mi 11X Pro with a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro can be expected to be fuelled by 4,520 mAh battery with support for 3 3W fast charging.

Mi QLED TV 75 expected specifications

It is believed that the Mi QLED TV 75 will carry similar specifications to Mi TV Q1 75-inch, which was globally launched by Xiaomi. The name of the product makes it clear that the TV will sport a 75-inch QLED display. It will likely run on Android TV 10, support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Audio.

We also expect Xiaomi to announce some India-specific customisations to both the software and hardware for the Mi QLED TV 75.