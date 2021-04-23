Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series launch highlights: Mi 11X priced starting Rs 29,999, Mi 11X Pro starts at Rs 39,999

tech2 News StaffApr 23, 2021 13:23:19 IST

The Mi 11 Ultra recently debuted in the China markets, but we are unsure if the exact variants will also be launched in the Indian market.

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi QLED TV 75 launched in India: Pricing, specifications, availability- Technology News, Firstpost

    The Mi 11 Ultra and M 11X Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro pricing:

    Mi 11X

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 29,999

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 32,999

    Mi 11 Pro

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 39,999

    8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 41,999

    Mi 11X first sale starts on 27 April. 
    Pre-order for Mi 11X Pro starts on 24 April, sale date is yet to be announced. 

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are "made in India for the world"

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Mi 11X will come in two variants in India: 

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Mi 11X comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

    Xiaomi claims that compared to Snapdragon 865 SoC, SD 870 offers up to 12% CPU performance and 10% better GPU performance.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Similar to the iPhone 11 and 12, the Mi 11X Pro features an additional speaker along with the camera module

  • 13:03 (IST)

    The Mi 11X Pro comes with Night Mode across all camera sensors on the phone

  • 13:01 (IST)

    The Mi 11X Pro will come in 8 GB/128 GB variant and 8 GB/256 GB option

  • 13:03 (IST)

    The Mi 11X Pro comes with a 108 MP primary camera

  • 13:02 (IST)

    The Mi 11X Pro will come in 8 GB/128 GB variant and 8 GB/256 GB option

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Mi 11X Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Now talking about the difference betweem the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The Mi 11X series is fuelled by a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charge

  • 12:56 (IST)

  • 12:56 (IST)

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Mi 11X features 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display

    It offers 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is also HDR 10 compliant.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    The Mi 11X series is just 7.6 mm thick

  • 12:51 (IST)

    The Mi 11X series comes in three different colour options

  • 12:48 (IST)

    The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro feature the same E4 AMOLED display

    The essential difference between the two are their camera modules and processor configuration.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Now, the Mi 11X series!

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Mi QLED TV 75 launched at Rs 1,19,999, sale starts 27 April

  • 12:45 (IST)

     Mi QLED TV 75 comes with quad-core 64 bit processor, 2 GB RAM

  • 12:43 (IST)

    The Mi QLED TV 75 comes with the new Mi Home app

  • 12:42 (IST)

    The ports and speakers on the Mi QLED TV 75

  • 12:42 (IST)

  • 12:41 (IST)

  • 12:41 (IST)

    The Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate

  • 12:41 (IST)

  • 12:40 (IST)

  • 12:40 (IST)

    The Mi QLED TV 75 has a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio

  • 12:39 (IST)

    The Mi QLED TV 75 will be made in India

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Now, moving to the Mi QLED TV 75

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Mi 11 Ultra with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage launched in India at Rs 69,999

    The sale date has not been revealed yet.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra is a waterproof phone and comes with IP68 certifications

    The phone can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Mi 11 Ultra comes in a Cermaic Black and Ceramic White colour variants

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Mi 11 Ultra will come with 55 W charger in the box in India, says Manu Kumar Jain

    "We are trying to bring the 67 W charger to India as soon as possible".

  • 12:29 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra can be charged from 0 to 100% in 36 minutes

  • 12:28 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra comes with 5,000 mAh battery and supports 67 W fast charging

    The phone also supports 10 W wireless reverse charging and 5 W wired reverse charging.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    M11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

    It uses Andreno 660 GPU, and Qualcomm's Game Quick touch for better gaming experience.

  • 12:25 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra uses stereo speakers by Harmann Kardon

  • 12:24 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra's display has a peak brightness of 1700 nits

  • 12:22 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch 120 Hz WQHD+ E4 Super AMOLED display

  • 12:21 (IST)

  • 12:20 (IST)

  • 12:18 (IST)

  • 12:18 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra also sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch secondary display at the back 

    This display can be used a mirror/viewfinder, it will also show notifications, let you control music, show battery levels, and more.

  • 12:15 (IST)

  • 12:15 (IST)

  • 12:12 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra's telephoto camera is capable of 5X optical zoom, and 120X digital zoom

    The lens also comes with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The telephoto mode also supports 8K video shooting. 

  • 12:11 (IST)

    The Mi 11 Ultra's ultra-wide camera offers "highest field of view on any smartphone camera"

    • read more

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and the Mi QLED TV 75 in India today. The launch event will kick off at 12 PM IST and will be streamed live on Xiaomi's social media channels. The Mi 11 Ultra recently debuted in the China markets, but we are unsure if the exact variants will also be launched in the Indian market. Reports also suggest that the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be the rebranded version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra expected specifications

As per the China variant, Mi 11 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display that features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storahe. It is likely to run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In terms of camera, Mi 11 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 48 MP periscope lens. The camera module will also include a 1.1-inch  AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution. This display aims to show notifications to the user. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to come with a 20 MP front camera.

Mi 11 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W charging, 67 W wireless charging and 10 W reverse wireless charging.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro expected specifications

Reports suggest that the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be the rebranded version of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+. Which means, we can expect the smartphones to come with 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates. Mi 11X could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Mi 11X Pro could use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. We can expect the Mi 11X series to feature up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

In terms camera, the Mi 11X series will likely sport triple rear cameras, with Mi 11X carrying a 48 MP primary sensor and Mi 11X Pro with a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

Both Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro can be expected to be fuelled by 4,520 mAh battery with support for 3 3W fast charging.

Mi QLED TV 75 expected specifications

It is believed that the Mi QLED TV 75 will carry similar specifications to Mi TV Q1 75-inch, which was globally launched by Xiaomi. The name of the product makes it clear that the TV will sport a 75-inch QLED display. It will likely run on Android TV 10, support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Audio.

We also expect Xiaomi to announce some India-specific customisations to both the software and hardware for the Mi QLED TV 75.



