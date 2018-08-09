Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
09 August, 2018

Mate 20 Pro expected to come with largest battery capacity among Huawei phones

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are said to come with a Kirin 980 SoC.

Huawei seems to be working on a battery capacity that would leave the battery rating of the P10 Plus, Mate 10 Pro and P20 Pro behind.

This battery pack seems to be coming in with Huawei's Mate 20 Pro which is revealed by a teaser that the company sent out. The teaser even had a battery pack attached to it. The battery might turn out to be Huawei's most marketed element.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Image credit: Huawei

According to the report in Pocket Lint, all of the details might be given out at IFA Berlin, a trade show in Europe which is said to take place from the end of August through the beginning of September 2018.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro teaser flier. Image: Pocket Lint

Huawei Mate 20 Pro teaser flier. Image: Pocket Lint

As per the previous leaks, Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are said to come with a Kirin 980 SoC with a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants respectively.

The Mate 20 Pro version is said to have a 6-inch screen and dual-camera system with 20 MP + 12 MP sensors and a front camera with an 8 MP sensor.

