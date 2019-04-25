Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
Mark Zuckerberg's podcast is just an audio version of the interviews he has conducted

Zuckerberg has done two video interviews so far, where he has been the interviewer.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 13:54:30 IST

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg must be happy today after his company, yet again, beat Wall Street estimates and earned a revenue of $14.9 bn in Q1 2019.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg had promised that one of his resolution this year would be to publicly tackle questions around the intersection of technology and society.

"Every few weeks I'll talk with leaders, experts, and people in our community from different fields and I'll try different formats to keep it interesting. These will all be public, either on my Facebook or Instagram pages or on other media," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg has done two video interviews so far, where he has been the interviewer. The first of these interviews was with Harvard Law professor Jonathan Zittrain and the second one was with German publisher Axel Springer's CEO Mathias Doepfner. These hour-long interviews will now be available in the podcast form on Zuckerberg's newly announced podcast, Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerbergs podcast is just an audio version of the interviews he has conducted

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

This podcast is available only on Spotify at the moment. Facebook even tweeted the link of the podcast.

There is no clarity as to how often the podcast will be updated, but if it's going to be only an audio version of the interviews Zuckerberg conducts, it could be quite randomly updated.

The first interview with Zittrain took place on 20 February and he made some controversial statement such as Facebook was an 'innovator in privacy'.

In this conversation on privacy and encryption, Zuckerberg unwittingly conceded the key criticism of Facebook's new video calling device. He said, "I basically think that if you want to talk in metaphors, messaging is like people's living room, and we definitely don't want a society where there's a camera in everyone's living room." Yeah! What does Facebook Portal do again?

And when Harvard Law professor Jonathan Zittrain, who hosted the discussion, pointed out that Facebook's Portal is quite literally a camera in people's living rooms. Laughing, Zuckerberg said, "That is I guess… yeah. Although that would be encrypted."

The second interview with Doepfner Zuckerberg hinted at Facebook's new plans to deal with news publishers.

In an hour-long video posted on Facebook, Zuckerberg also said that Facebook is considering to pay news publishers for sending curated content on a new news section so as to reward, “high-quality, trustworthy content”. This product has said to be in development for some time and it should be ready to use by the end of this year. This news feature will have a separate section of Facebook and is said to run parallel alongside its long-established news feed feature.

"We’re coming to this from a very different perspective than I think some of the other players in the space who view news as a way that they want to maximize their revenue. That’s not necessarily the way that we’re thinking about this,” said Zuckerberg.

Let us know if you will subscribe to this podcast.

