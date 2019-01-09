Wednesday, January 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook CEO to host public discussions about tech for 2019 personal challenge

Zuckerberg said all these discussions will be public, either on his Facebook or Instagram account.

Reuters Jan 09, 2019 07:36 AM IST

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday he will host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society as part of his personal challenge this year.

Zuckerberg sounded his plan in a Facebook post, which has been a regular feature when he airs his New Year’s resolutions that in the past have included personal goals such as learning Mandarin to reading two books a month.

"Every few weeks I'll talk with leaders, experts, and people in our community from different fields and I'll try different formats to keep it interesting. These will all be public, either on my Facebook or Instagram pages or on other media", Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Facebook’s reputation suffered last year from a data scandal involving a British political consulting firm that involved personal information of millions of users, putting the social network under tight scrutiny across the globe.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckeberg. Image: Reuters.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckeberg. Image: Reuters.

Last year Zuckerberg said he would fix many of Facebook’s issues such as the use of the platform for hate speech, spreading misinformation and political meddling.

As part of those efforts, Facebook stepped up its fact-checking efforts, took down suspicious pages and accounts, improved its systems for identifying fake accounts. However, it still faces criticism from regulators and lawmakers for not doing enough.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo Yoga S940 First Look | CES 2019
The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet

The TikTok Craze ft Ahsaas Channa | 15 Seconds of Fame | All Things Internet
Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite

Corsair gaming mice from CES 2019 | Harpoon, IronClaw, M65 Elite
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon First Look | CES 2019
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga First Look | CES 2019
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019
Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019
Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

also see

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's year end note is optimistic about Facebook, but also tone deaf

Dec 29, 2018

Facebook

Despite data scandals, Facebook stocks could hit $160 in 2019: Report

Dec 27, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's rulebook for content moderation leaked, shows little political understanding

Dec 28, 2018

Facebook

Popular third-party apps sending personal user data to Facebook without asking: Study

Dec 31, 2018

Duo

Google testing group calling, low light features on its video calling app Duo

Jan 02, 2019

Facebook

Facebook tracks data of Android users even if they do not have an account

Jan 04, 2019

science

Extreme Weather

Natural climate loads the dice that turns California's droughts, wildfires ugly

Jan 09, 2019

Earth from Space

NASA OSIRIS-REx captures Earth, moon, asteroid Bennu in a single frame

Jan 09, 2019

Stephen Hawking

A brief history of Stephen Hawking's wit on the legend's 77th birth anniversary

Jan 09, 2019

Galactic Collision

Milky way collision with nearby galaxy could wake up sleeping black hole in its centre

Jan 09, 2019