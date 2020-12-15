Tuesday, December 15, 2020Back to
Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani discuss WhatsApp-Jio impact, future of tech in India: Read full transcript

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani says that the next few decades will be historic in India’s digital transformation.


Nandini YadavDec 15, 2020 18:58:15 IST

At the Day 1 of Fuel for India 2020 event today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke to RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani about the explosive access to mobile data in the country, Facebook-Jio platforms investments, and the future of technology in India. "We are looking forward to your involvement in India... I hope the rest of the world learns from Indian policy," Ambani told Zuckerberg. In April, Facebook had announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms.

When Zuckerberg asked how India is coping with COVID-19 and what role has RIL played in helping the people in the country, Ambani said, 800 million Indians have received free food until December, 200 million Indians received direct bank transfers of Rs 1,500 to help underprivileged see through the pandemic.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani

Ambani also spoke about the tremendous growth that the nation has seen in terms of technology, which he believes played a vital role in the country coping with the pandemic.

Ambani also spoke about the recent Jio-Facebook partnership, which he believes will create more equal wealth opportunities in the country.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani also says that the next few decades will be historic in India’s digital transformation.

(Also read: We remain committed to being an open, neutral and non-partisan platform in India: Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan)

 

Additionally, Ambani assured that India is working at par with other organisations in the world for creating the vaccine for COVID-19, and by the first half of 2021, India will rollout it's own vaccine.

Fuel for India 2020 was the company's first event in the country to kick off a dialogue around ways its services are used by influencers, creators, small and large-scale entrepreneurs to market their business in the country. The event saw participation from top leaders at Facebook including COO Sheryl Sandberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal, Samsung India Senior VP Asim Warsi among others.

Here's a full transcript of the conversation between RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

Conversation Transcript - Facebook Fuel for India 2020 by Firstpost on Scribd

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

