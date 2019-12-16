tech2 News Staff

It is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar by the end of this year, the Income Tax Department said in a public message today.

“Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before December 31, 2019,” the department said.

It is mandatory to link your PAN with Aadhaar, according to the public message issued a fortnight before the deadline ends. The deadline to link the permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar was extended till 31 December by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through an order issued in September this year. Earlier, the deadline for this linkage was 30 September.

In case you are unsure if you have or not linked your PAN and Aadhaar yet, you can head to the Link Aadhaar Status page on the I-T website to confirm. All you need to do is put in your PAN and Aadhaar number to check.

If your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, you can head here to do so.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department. The SC, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T Department to a person, firm or entity.



