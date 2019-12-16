tech2 News Staff

It has been recently announced that everyone has to get their PAN linked with Aadhaar before 31 December. Earlier the deadline was 30 September, now it has been postponed to the end of the year. Linking Aadhaar and PAN is a very simple and quick procedure that will just take barely 10-15 minutes.

If you haven't already linked it yet, here are two quick ways of doing it.

In the first method, you will have to register yourself on the Income Tax e-portal and in another, you can just do it without logging in.

Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019. 🔗: https://t.co/psNUjIYyTj pic.twitter.com/KJCIHXjsew — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 15, 2019

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card

Method 1: By logging into the account

Step 1: Visit the Income-tax e-portal and register by going to the "Register yourself" option on the right

Step 2: If you already have an account then login by entering login ID, password and date of birth

Step 3: A pop-up window will appear asking you to link PAN and Aadhaar card if not, tap on the "Link Aadhaar" option on the left side of the Profile page

Step 4: Verify the details mentioned in the form that appears on the screen. These details will include: Aadhaar number, PAN number

Step 5: Once you are done checking, press "Link now" at the bottom

That is it. A confirmation will appear on the screen telling you that the PAN and Aadhaar has been linked.

Method 2: Without logging in

Step 1: Go to the official Income tax e-portal

Step 2: Select "Link Aadhaar" option on the left side of the page

Step 3: Fill up all the required details like Aadhaar number, PAN number and so on

Step 4: Once you are done, press "Link Aadhaar" at the end of the page

And you are good to go.

