Man accidentally swallows AirPods, still works after reaching his stomach: Report

Are you wondering how someone accidentally swallows an AirPod even? Same, but he did and medical evidence proves it!

tech2 News StaffMay 04, 2019 13:10:46 IST

"Magical" is how a Taiwan man describes a bizarre little accident where he swallowed an AirPod while sleeping.

I am still trying to figure out how someone can accidentally swallow an AirPod but apparently, there is medical evidence that he did somehow manage it.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the man, Ben Hsu, fell asleep with the pair of AirPods still in his ears but woke up unable to find one of them. He then used the iPhone tracking feature to find that the AirPods are still in his room. He walked around following the beeping sound and after a while realised the beeping sounds was coming from his stomach.

Man accidentally swallows AirPods, still works after reaching his stomach: Report

The new Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

He said: ‘I checked under my blanket and looked around but couldn’t find it – then I realised the sound was coming from my stomach.’

He then rushed to the hospital where an x-ray confirmed that the AirPod was, in fact, in his stomach. The doctors told him that they could look at surgically removing the AirPod, but most likely he would be able to get the wireless headphones out...naturally.

And that's not all! After the AirPods passed through his system, he washed and cleaned it, and the headphones "magically" still worked.

‘The battery was still at 41 percent! It was incredible," he said, calling his experience with the product ‘magical’.

What's really incredible is the level of waterproofing down to the AirPods because God knows the kinds of fluids the headphones passed through!

Separately, Apple is reportedly working on two new AirPod models between the Q4 2019 to Q1 2020 time frame. While one will be an iterative update to the existing new AirPods, the other AirPod is expected to come with a brand new design language.

