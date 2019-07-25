tech2 News Staff

It would appear that the Madras High Court is trying to get technical support on how to track messages on the world's biggest online chat platform, WhatsApp. An IIT-M professor has been reportedly approached for this task.

The Economic Times says that V Kamakoti, who also happens to be on the board of the National Security Advisory Board, to file the report. He is already involved in assisting the government with two petitions that had sought to link the Aadhaar database with social media profiles for authentication of identity.

The report states that the case will quite likely impact WhatsApp which sees the tracking of user messages as a breach of its policies. On the other hand, there has been a rampant spread of fake news via its platform which in one instance resulted in the lynching of nearly 20 people.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Google, Twitter, the central and Tamil Nadu governments are all parties to the case, as per the report. The next hearing for this case will be on 21-22 August.

