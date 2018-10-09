Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 October, 2018 12:36 IST

Made By Google event to begin at 8:30 pm today: Here's how you can watch it live

You can also catch the Made By Google event on Twitter where Google will be live streaming the event.

After Samsung, Apple and even Amazon are through with their extravagant annual hardware events, Google's big day is finally here.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL might go down as the most heavily leaked smartphone till date.

The “Made by Google” event is set to begin on 9 October at 8 am Pacific Time, which is 8:30 pm in India. However, you don't need to worry about being in New York for the event, as Google is live streaming the event on YouTube. You can choose to watch the event right here if you wish to or simply log on to our live blog for minute by minute updates with our take on the launches. The livestream begins at 8.10 pm IST.

You can also catch the event on Twitter where Google will be live streaming the event.

The Mountain View-based tech giant is expected to launch two smartphones, a set of smart speakers, a smart display and if leaks are anything to go by, then even a Pixel tablet. While Google is yet to tell us anything about the devices launching today, there have been leaks galore over the past two months to let us know what to expect today.

Read our primer on everything we know on all the devices expected to launch today.

