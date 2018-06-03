Just days ahead of the 2018 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicking off, a big leak about the new MacOS has surfaced.

Apple's 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to start from 4 June, to go on till 8 June. And with us just a day away from the event, a tweet by Developer Steve Troughton Smith has surfaced that claims to show off screenshots of the purported MacOS 10.14, along with a video, which apparently reveals new features of the OS and Xcode.

Along with showing off a fresh new dark theme on the Mac, the screenshots from the leakster also reveals a new Apple News app and the first look of Xcode 10.

Xcode is an integrated development environment (IDE) for MacOS, which helps developers in making new Apps on the platform. The Xcode 10 will be the latest version of the developer platform.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Xcode 10 on macOS 10.14. Dark Appearance, Apple News, App Store w/ video previews pic.twitter.com/rJlDy81W4W — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 2, 2018

Apple shared a preview video of the Xcode on the API that the Mac App Store uses behind-the-scenes was shared by the Steve Troughton Smith with 9to5Mac. The report on the website also mentions that Apple might bring two new default wallpapers with the new MacOS 10.14.

Earlier reports suggest that Apple has been planning to integrate the MacOS and iOS. The integration will allow developers to make an app, which can be used on both the platforms.

