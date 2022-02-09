Wednesday, February 09, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lunar experience on Earth: Watch NASA astronauts train in simulated moon-like conditions under water

The images were taken from a recent test held in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre where astronauts have been preparing for the upcoming Artemis mission


FP TrendingFeb 09, 2022 11:56:51 IST

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often posts stunning pictures of the universe on its social media account. But this time, the agency has posted some images of divers “at the bottom of a very dark swimming pool", training for NASA’s upcoming Moon mission.

The images, which take viewers behind the intense preparation involved in sending people to space, has left social media users intrigued.

The images were taken from a recent test held in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre. The images show a group of divers moving about in almost pitch-black conditions. The images were shared three days ago, on 6 February.

View the photos here:


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

According to NASA, these tests aim to prepare astronauts for future missions by exposing them to conditions that mimic those on the Moon, such as lunar terrain, suit mobility and one-sixth gravity.

NASA also gave a detailed explanation of how it is creating an environment similar to the Moon’s South Pole, where the agency aims to send its upcoming Artemis mission. At the South Pole of the Moon, the Sun will only be a few degrees over the horizon, which will create long, dark shadows. To create a similar environment, divers “turned off the lights, put up black curtains on the pool walls to minimise reflection, and used powerful underwater lamps to simulate the environment astronauts might experience on lunar missions”.

The sand visible in the images is common pool filter sand, mixed with some other specialised materials, as per the agency. NASA also stated that the present test was with divers in scuba gear to get the lighting conditions accurate. The agency will soon conduct tests using space suits in the low-light environment.

Since being posted, the images have been liked over 984,000 times. Several social media users have called the pictures “spooky”, while others have praised the agency for the stunning images.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

NASA shares images of 'different kinds of light'; view viral images of cosmic phenomena here

Feb 04, 2022
NASA shares images of 'different kinds of light'; view viral images of cosmic phenomena here
Watch: Motorcyclist crashes right in front of oncoming truck; see what happens next

viral videos

Watch: Motorcyclist crashes right in front of oncoming truck; see what happens next

Jan 28, 2022
Watch: Man plays flute while raven sings along; this adorable video will make your day

NewsTracker

Watch: Man plays flute while raven sings along; this adorable video will make your day

Jan 28, 2022
Shimla: Groom rides JCB machine to reach wedding venue amid heavy snowfall; watch viral video here

NewsTracker

Shimla: Groom rides JCB machine to reach wedding venue amid heavy snowfall; watch viral video here

Jan 28, 2022
Watch: Men perform dangerous car stunt near Bandra Worli Sea Link; arrested

NewsTracker

Watch: Men perform dangerous car stunt near Bandra Worli Sea Link; arrested

Feb 02, 2022
Gold cube worth $11.7 million appeared in New York's Central Park; here's what happened

Gold cube worth $11.7 million appeared in New York's Central Park; here's what happened

Feb 04, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021