Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Live images of upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3 leaked; it may sport a 64 MP camera

The gaming smartphone is thought to be 9.85mm thick, and weighing around 240 grams.


FP TrendingJun 19, 2020 17:22:10 IST

Asus ROG Phone 3 has surfaced in a new leak. Leakster Digital Chat Station revealed the first look of the upcoming Asus ROG Gaming Phone 3 on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The tipster has revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 3 may be 9.85mm thick, and weigh about 240 grams.

The next flagship phone from Asus will sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, according to a report in GSMArena.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and will have 16GB RAM and a massive 6,000mAH battery with 30W fast charging capability.

The report adds that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will employ a binned Snapdragon 865 chipset with higher clocks.

Live images of upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3 leaked; it may sport a 64 MP camera

The Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Image: Asus.

Android Central reported that the phone has a similar design to its predecessor – the ROG Phone 2 – and does not have a notch or a hole-punch cutout. The phone has noticeable bezels around the screen with front-facing speakers.

The device will also sport a 64MP primary camera.

According to Android Authority, the Tencent Games branding on the back of the phone suggests that it could be a special edition variant. The report adds that the Tencent-branded ROG Phone 2 was considerably less expensive than the standard model, but was largely limited to China.

An earlier report had mentioned that the Asus ROG Phone 3  bears the model code ASUS_1003D and has surfaced on Geekbench listing. The device will reportedly run on Android 10.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Asus

Asus working on launch of ROG Phone 3; device to have Android 10, Snapdragon 865

Jun 06, 2020
Asus working on launch of ROG Phone 3; device to have Android 10, Snapdragon 865
Tanker explosion kills 18, injures 189 on highway in China’s Zheijang province; buildings in Wenling city collapse in aftermath

NewsTracker

Tanker explosion kills 18, injures 189 on highway in China’s Zheijang province; buildings in Wenling city collapse in aftermath

Jun 14, 2020
Galwan Valley clash: Ex-armymen stage protests near Chinese embassy in Delhi against killing of 20 Indian soldiers

NewsTracker

Galwan Valley clash: Ex-armymen stage protests near Chinese embassy in Delhi against killing of 20 Indian soldiers

Jun 17, 2020
Six China U-19 players suspended for six months for breaking coronavirus curfew during training

KickingAround

Six China U-19 players suspended for six months for breaking coronavirus curfew during training

Jun 07, 2020
India, China agree to resolve dispute over Ladakh LAC peacefully; senior military leaders from both sides hold talks

NewsTracker

India, China agree to resolve dispute over Ladakh LAC peacefully; senior military leaders from both sides hold talks

Jun 06, 2020
Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt General-level talks over Ladakh stand-off with 'positive approach', says senior military official

NewsTracker

Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt General-level talks over Ladakh stand-off with 'positive approach', says senior military official

Jun 07, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020