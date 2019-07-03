tech2 News Staff

LG launched the new Samsung Galaxy M series-like W-series in India last week. Under the series, LG announced three new smartphones — LG W10, LG W30, and LG W30 Pro. While the prices and availability of the LG W30 Pro were not revealed at the launch event, LG W10 and W30 are scheduled to go on their first sale today.

LG W30, W10 prices, and launch offers

The LG W10, which is the cheapest in the series, is priced at Rs 8,999. The W30, which has pretty much the same specifications as the W10, except for (better) design and camera setup, retails at just a difference of Rs 1,000, at Rs 9,999.

Both the phones will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on Amazon India.

As for launch offers, Amazon will be offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made via Yes Bank credit card EMI. On purchase of either of LG W10 and LG W30, customers will be able to avail a Rs 1,700 cashback as well as Rs 3,250 Cleartrip coupons from Reliance Jio.

LG W10 specifications

Coming now to the specs of the device, the LG W10 happens to have a 6.19-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a notch resembling that of an iPhone X. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and comes with a single 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

Camera-wise the LG W10 happens to have a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP + 5 MP sensors and a 8 MP front camera. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery and the device runs on Android 9.0 Pie. You get a face unlock feature as well on the phone and there is also a physical fingerprint sensor. The device is available in Tulip Purple, Grey and Smokey Grey colour options.

LG W30 specifications

The LG W30 features a 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with a drop-notch which houses the 16 MP front-facing camera. The W30 has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage on-board.

Further, the W30 features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP sensors. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. It features face unlock and a physical fingerprint sensor. The W30 will be available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green colours.

