Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG W30 smartphone with triple-camera, customisable notch to launch in India today

LG W30 is expected to compete with Samsung's mid-budget Galaxy M Series.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 08:26:08 IST

The last smartphone we saw from LG, was the LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019. The smartphone's highlight was a palm reading sensor and a few hand gestures. But in the Indian smartphone market especially, the LG device did not pick up popularity. However, now, LG seems to be making some changes to its brand strategy by exploring one of the most intense price segments in the market. LG is launching new W-series of smartphones in India that will be priced between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 segment.

LG is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi today (26 June) to launch the new W-series in the country. From what we know right now, the W-series will be an India-first range of phones.

The LG W-series is expected to compete with Samsung's Galaxy M-series, which is also priced between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 bracket. We have seen four smartphones in the series till now — Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy M40.

LG W30 smartphone with triple-camera, customisable notch to launch in India today

LG W30 is expected to features a triple- camera setup.

LG W-series: What to expect

While LG has mostly remained mum about the W-series till now, there have been a few teasers that reveal a few details about the upcoming smartphones. First of all, according to LG India's website and tweets, the W-series smartphone, which is launching today, will sport a triple camera setup at the back.

This could mean that the new LG smartphone competes with the Galaxy M40, which also sports a triple camera setup at the rear.

The LG website also teases the smartphone in three colour options — blue, black and green.

LG W30 colour variants.

LG W30 colour variants.

Additionally, from what the image below suggests, the LG W30 will come with a customisable notch. You can choose a straight bezel on top, a v-notch or a round waterdrop notch.

LG W30 will feature a customisable notch.

LG W30 will feature a customisable notch.

The same tweet above also reveals that the new series of phones will sell exclusively on Amazon.

Which takes us to another detail about the device — it will be called LG W30 and will go on sale on 15 July.

Amazon India has recently shared a preview for its annual Prime Day sale, which will kick off from 15 July to go on till 16 July. In the preview, Amazon has listed a device named LG W30, which will go on its first sale during the Prime Day sale.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

LG

LG to announce a new W-series of smartphones in India on 26 June, could be called W10

Jun 23, 2019
LG to announce a new W-series of smartphones in India on 26 June, could be called W10
Large-screen TV sales soar up to 100% as World Cup fever grips fans, smaller cities post robust numbers

NewsTracker

Large-screen TV sales soar up to 100% as World Cup fever grips fans, smaller cities post robust numbers

Jun 17, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019