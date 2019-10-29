tech2 News Staff

The LG W-series had been introduced in India back in June and the lineup consisted of three smartphones which were LG W10, LG W30 and LG W30 Pro. Of the three, the W10 and W30 have already been offered on multiple sales and you can watch our video review of the W30 here.

Now after nearly 5 months, the LG W30 Pro has also gone on sale in India. The phone has been priced at Rs. 12,490 and can be purchased exclusively on Amazon in two colours of Midnight Blue and Midnight Purple.

LG W30 and W30 Pro Specs

The LG W30 and W30 Pro have a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch which houses the front-facing camera on the device. The W30 has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset while the W30 Pro has the Snapdragon 632 chipset. The latter has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant while the former has 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

In terms of optics, the W30 and W30 Pro both have triple-cameras at the back with 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP sensors for the former and 13 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP for the latter. Both devices also have a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a physical fingerprint sensor. The W30 is available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green colours.

