Thursday, June 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG Velvet's LTE variant spotted on Geekbench, hints at Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM

The LTE model of the LG Velvet is expected to arrive in Iran and Brazil first and then in other markets.


FP TrendingJun 11, 2020 11:45:25 IST

A new non-5G version of the LG Velvet has surfaced. The device which cropped up on the cross-platform Geekbench database is powered by a Snapdragon 845 instead of the Snapdragon 765G. It has 6 GB of RAM.

The listing on Geekbench shows that its model is LM-G910. According to GSMArenathe LTE model of the LG Velvet is expected to arrive in Iran and Brazil first and then in other markets where 5G is not in place yet.

Apart from the processor and RAM, other specifications of the non-5G model are expected to remain the same as the original LG Velvet.

LG Velvets LTE variant spotted on Geekbench, hints at Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM

LG Velvet

LG Velvet was unveiled in South Korea last month at a price of 8,99,800 won (around Rs 55,800).

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch OLED FHD+ display with 2460 x 1080 resolution. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB by using a microSD card.

Equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast and wireless charging, it runs on Android 10.

The device features a unique “raindrop” camera, besides a symmetrical and flowing form factor. LG Velvet houses a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. It sports a 16 MP selfie camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

LG Velvet

LG Velvet smartphone with raindrop camera design and Snapdragon 765 5G SoC to launch on 7 May

Apr 24, 2020
LG Velvet smartphone with raindrop camera design and Snapdragon 765 5G SoC to launch on 7 May
LG names its new smartphone LG Velvet in an attempt to evoke images of 'lustrous smoothness and premium softness'

LG Velvet

LG names its new smartphone LG Velvet in an attempt to evoke images of 'lustrous smoothness and premium softness'

Apr 14, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020