FP Trending

LG has launched its latest smartphone LG Velvet in South Korea. The Velvet will go on sale in the country from 15 May and is priced at 8,99,800 won (around Rs 55,800).

The smartphone comes in four colour options — Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White and Illusion Sunset.

As per the details available on the LG website, the Velvet features a 6.8-inch OLED FHD+ display with 2460x1080 resolution. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB by adding a microSD card.

LG Velvet runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup on the rear – a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

There is a 16 MP camera in the front for selfies. The Velvet has an interesting feature called ASMR recording that records even small sounds.

LG last month had said that it will unveil the smartphone on 7 May. It made the announcement through a video clip on YouTube.

The South Korean electronics company had also said the name Velvet is intended to evoke images of “lustrous smoothness and premium softness”, two key characteristics of the new phone.

