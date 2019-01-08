tech2 News Staff

CES 2019 is underway, and Samsung announced The Wall 2019 — a 219-inch modular Micro LED screen that can transform your living room into a cinema. Samsung launched a 146-inch sized The Wall last year at CES 2018 calling it "the world’s first modular TV." It also used the MicroLED technology to produce its picture.

The Wall 2019 might reach people's living room's this year itself.

When not in use, you can convert the TV into a painting or merge with the surroundings. The customizable UX allows users to create a Feature Wall when the screen is turned off by choosing a picture, painting or piece of framed art that best suits their tastes. Alternatively, a wide variety of premium wall materials, finishes and other décor options are available.

Samsung has offered a total of seven different categories to choose from, allowing users to personalize their screen according to their choice.

Coming to the picture quality — it uses AI-Upscaling technology and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

There is a dedicated tablet which controls what is displayed on the screen, allowing viewers to easily search for content and images.

Besides this, the TV offers the Zoom-in and Zoom-out feature which can help customise the size of your choice of content according to the viewing distance. “You can control the screen size with just a click of the remote control,” explained Hyunkyung Lee, a marketer.

The TV might launch this year itself. Samsung Head of Group LED R&D Group, Corporate SVP, Younghun Choi said, "The Wall 2019 has received enhancements in design and usability for the home so that consumers can experience a relaxing environment that has been tailored to their individual lifestyles."

There is currently no word on the price of the device.

via GIPHY

Samsung also announced how the company’s investment and leadership in AI, IoT, and 5G technologies will serve as the building blocks for its vision for Connected Living. The Korean giant unveiled its future AI-powered robotics platforms, which can be used to manage activities of daily living, such as helping an aging population independently manage their health routine.

To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.