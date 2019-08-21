Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
LG reportedly patents K40s and K50s smartphones in Europe, could debut at IFA 2019


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 17:32:21 IST

IFA 2019 is just two weeks away and there are several smartphone makers who will be showcasing their products. Chief among them is LG, which recently introduced its W-series in India to boost dwindling sales. Now the company has patented two new smartphones in Europe which are expected to be unveiled at the event.

LG K40 and K50.

As per a report by LetsGoDigital, the smartphones in question are the LG K40s and K50s which are quite likely an upgrade to their previous mid-range smartphones K40 and K50 that had been launched at MWC 2019 in February.

Not much is known about the devices in the way of specs or price but it is believed to be a slight incremental update. We should know for sure at IFA 2019.

LG K50 Specifications

The K50 features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Helio P22 chipset by MediaTek.

The K50 will come packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a microSD slot (up to 2 TB). The smartphone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery pack, features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, a dedicated Google Assistant button and MIL-STD 810G compliance.

The phone only comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual-rear camera and just like the Q60 will feature a 13 MP selfie camera.

LG K40 Specifications

The K40 is essentially the most affordable offering launched at MWC 2019 by the company. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision display and offers an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It comes with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and is powered by a 2 GHz octa-core CPU.

The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The K40 packs in 3,000 mAh battery and supports 4G LTE. The K40 also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

