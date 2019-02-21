Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
LG announces feature-packed Q60, K50 and K40 budget smartphones ahead of MWC 2019

These devices might join the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ which are expected to launch on 24 February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 09:40:17 IST

LG has announced three new budget phones  the Q60, K50 and K40 that share a similar design ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. These devices might join the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ, which are expected to launch on 24 February.

The company states, “the LG Q60, LG K50 and LG K40 boast premium features, advanced technologies and stylish design, all without breaking the bank.”

LG Q60 Specifications

The LG Q60 is the fanciest and premium one of the three new models. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz, but the company did not name the chipset.

The Q60 will arrive with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage, which can be further expanded up to 2 TB as there is an option of a microSD card slot.

LG's new line up. Image: LG

LG's new line up. Image: LG

On the camera front, the Q60 flaunts a triple rear camera setup - a 16 MP main sensor with phase detect autofocus, a 2 MP depth sensor and 5 MP super wide angle camera.

There is also a 13 MP AI-enabled camera for selfies.

The phone is fueled by 3,500 mAh battery pack and offers support for 4G LTE, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG K50 Specifications

The K50 also features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The company hasn't mentioned the make or model of the processor on the K50 either.

The K50 will come packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a microSD slot (up to 2 TB). The smartphone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery pack, features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, a dedicated Google Assistant button and MIL-STD 810G compliance.

The phone only comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual-rear camera and just like the Q60 will feature a 13 MP selfie camera.

LG K40 Specifications

Finally the K40, which is essentially the most affordable offering in this lineup. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision display and offers an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It comes with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and is powered by a 2 GHz octa-core CPU.

The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The K40 packs in 3,000 mAh battery and supports 4G LTE.

Like the other two models, the K40 also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

