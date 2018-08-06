The LG G7 ThinQ was announced globally back in May alongside a higher specced G7+ ThinQ. After a three month wait, LG may finally be ready to launch the phone in India.

LG is going to sell the G7 ThinQ exclusively on Flipkart, which is how we know that the phone is being brought to India. The teaser page put by Flipkart, however, does not reveal the price or availability details of the smartphone.

The higher specced LG G7+ ThinQ which features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage may also make its way though we do not know much to that end yet.

The G7 ThinQ boasts of a range of features, including a boombox speaker, a customisable notch and AI integration. LG has also thrown in Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support, IP 68 water and dust resistance and facial recognition into the mix.

To top it all off, LG has also added a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant with one tap and trigger Google Lens with two taps. This physical key has been positioned under the volume control keys.

Coming to specifications, the phone features a 6.1-inch QHD+ display sporting a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3120 x 1440p. Inside we get a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with an Adreno 630 GPU.

In the camera department, the LG G7 ThinQ packs a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel f/1.9 super wide angle sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel f/1.6 secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an aperture of f/1.9.

Available in China for CNY 4,888 which is approximately Rs 49,000, we expect LG to price the G7 ThinQ in the Rs 45,000 - 50,000 range in India.