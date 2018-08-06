Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 19:48 IST

LG G7 ThinQ with a dedicated Google Assistant button to arrive in India soon

LG has partnered with Flipkart as their exclusive partner to sell the LG G7 ThinQ online.

The LG G7 ThinQ was announced globally back in May alongside a higher specced G7+ ThinQ. After a three month wait, LG may finally be ready to launch the phone in India.

The LG G7 ThinQ in Raspberry Rose. Image: LG Newsroom

The LG G7 ThinQ in Raspberry Rose. Image: LG Newsroom

LG is going to sell the G7 ThinQ exclusively on Flipkart, which is how we know that the phone is being brought to India. The teaser page put by Flipkart, however, does not reveal the price or availability details of the smartphone.

The higher specced LG G7+ ThinQ which features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage may also make its way though we do not know much to that end yet.

The G7 ThinQ boasts of a range of features, including a boombox speaker, a customisable notch and AI integration. LG has also thrown in Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support, IP 68 water and dust resistance and facial recognition into the mix.

To top it all off, LG has also added a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant with one tap and trigger Google Lens with two taps. This physical key has been positioned under the volume control keys.

The LG G7 ThinQ was launched earlier this year. Image: LG Newsroom

The LG G7 ThinQ was launched earlier this year. Image: LG Newsroom

Coming to specifications, the phone features a 6.1-inch QHD+ display sporting a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3120 x 1440p. Inside we get a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with an Adreno 630 GPU.

In the camera department, the LG G7 ThinQ packs a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel f/1.9 super wide angle sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel f/1.6 secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an aperture of f/1.9.

Available in China for CNY 4,888 which is approximately Rs 49,000, we expect LG to price the G7 ThinQ in the Rs 45,000 - 50,000 range in India.

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

