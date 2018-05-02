After a bevy of leaks and rumours, LG has finally taken the wraps off its latest Android flagship smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ along with a second variant with higher RAM and storage called the LG G7+ ThinQ.

In terms of availability, both variants of the phone will arrive in LG's home South Korean market first followed by major markets in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The LG G7 ThinQ will be available in four colour variants, which include New Platinum Grey, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue and Raspberry Rose.

The latest flagship offering by the South Korean company boasts of a range of features, including a boombox speaker, a customisable notch and AI integration. LG has also thrown in a number of flagship features such as Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support, IP 68 water and dust resistance and facial recognition into the mix.

LG has also added a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant with one tap and Google Lens with two taps. This physical key has been positioned under the volume control keys.

The LG G7 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch QHD+ display sporting a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3120 x 1440p. LG claims that this display is capable of brightness levels up to 1000 nits and is also HDR 10 compliant. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

While the notch is something of a common feature in Android smartphones these days, LG was one the pioneers of what it used to call the 'second screen' in its V series smartphones. LG calls the display wrapping around the notch on the G7 ThinQ to be just a new interpretation of the 'second screen'.

Inside we get a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM on the G7 ThinQ and 6 GB RAM on the G7+ ThinQ. The G7 here comes with 64 GB of onboard storage, while the G7+ gets 128 GB of storage. Both phones, however, are capable of storage expansion (up to 2 TB) via a MicroSD card.

In the camera department, the LG G7 ThinQ packs a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel f/1.9 super wide angle sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel f/1.6 secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an aperture of f/1.9.

Regular connectivity options and sensors include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC, FM Radio, and GPS. LG skips on the 3.5 mm headphone jack here. We also get a fingerprint scanner on the back, as well as a dedicated sensor on the front for facial recognition.