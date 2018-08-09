Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
09 August, 2018

LG G7 ThinQ to sell at Rs 7,990 on Flipkart, but here’s the caveat in the offer

LG G7+ ThinQ is otherwise priced at Rs 39,990, and is exclusively available on Flipkart.

LG recently took the industry by a surprise with its new G7+ ThinQ smartphone, which is a great smartphone, to say the least. It has premium design and top-of-the-line hardware and is a fortunate relief from a long range of non-performing LG smartphones.

The LG G7+ ThinQ is priced at Rs 39,990, and sells exclusively on Flipkart India. However, during the e-commerce platform’s ‘The Big Freedom Sale’, you will be able to get the smartphone for Rs 7,990, which is one-fifth the original price. Jai Hind, I say!

The LG G7 ThinQ was launched earlier this year. Image: LG Newsroom

The LG G7+ ThinQ was launched earlier this year. Image: LG Newsroom

The Big Freedom sale kicks off at 00.00 AM on 10 August, and that’s when the offer will be applicable on the LG smartphone. But, like there are no free lunches, this offer too isn’t as simple as you would like to believe. Here’s what you need to know.

Firstly, the Rs 7,990 offer is the effective price you may be able to but the LG G7+ ThinQ at, considering you are able to fulfill all conditions that are to follow below.

Secondly, of the total Rs 32,000 discount that you get under the Independence Day sale, the Rs 30,000 is essentially the buyback value. Which means, you surrender the G7+ ThinQ and upgrade to a new smartphone from Flipkart within 6-8 months of purchase, you will get an assured Rs 30,000 during the exchange. And in case you want to opt for the buyback value, in order to activate the offer, you will need to purchase a Rs 199 buyback guarantee policy from Flipkart.

Now remaining is Rs 2,000 of the total discount, and that is an additional cashback you can get, IF you make the purchase via a Citibank Credit card.

