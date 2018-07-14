Reports about Apple's much-awaited annual event have been making the rounds. Recent reports say that Apple has signed a deal with LG Display to supply OLED and LCD panels for iPhones which will be launched in 2018.

According to a report by the DigiTimes, the display maker will ship 20 million LCD displays and 3 to 4 million OLED displays to Apple. Additionally, LG might be looking forward to securing the production for the majority of 6.5-inch panels in 2019 for Apple. The display panel would be manufactured in Korea.

In 2017, when the iPhone X was launched, reports emerged that Apple may focus on OLED displays going forward which led to a drop in the shares of Japan Display and Sharp display.

Earlier reports had hinted that the Cupertino-based company might manufacture two OLED iPhones and one LCD iPhone in 2018. It has been predicted that unlike the OLED ones, the LCD variants would be cheaper (around $600).

Ming-Chi Kuo, a former analyst at TF International Securities, had predicted that there might be three iPhones in the offing. These three iPhone may be the second generation iPhone X, iPhone X Plus, and an LCD display-based iPhone X, which may be cheaper. The LCD display bearing iPhone X successor could have a 6.1-inch display.

Other than this, it may include Face ID on the new iPad, introduce a lower-priced MacBook Air and an Apple Watch with a large display.