Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 July, 2018 17:55 IST

LG Display pens deal with Apple to supply OLED and LCD displays for 2018 iPhones

LG Display will ship 20 million LCD displays and 3 to 4 million OLED displays to Apple.

Reports about Apple's much-awaited annual event have been making the rounds. Recent reports say that Apple has signed a deal with LG Display to supply OLED and LCD panels for iPhones which will be launched in 2018.

According to a report by the DigiTimes, the display maker will ship 20 million LCD displays and 3 to 4 million OLED displays to Apple. Additionally, LG might be looking forward to securing the production for the majority of 6.5-inch panels in 2019 for Apple. The display panel would be manufactured in Korea.

A man holds two boxes for the Apples new iPhone X. Reuters.

A man holds two boxes for the Apples new iPhone X. Reuters.

In 2017, when the iPhone X was launched, reports emerged that Apple may focus on OLED displays going forward which led to a drop in the shares of Japan Display and Sharp display.

Earlier reports had hinted that the Cupertino-based company might manufacture two OLED iPhones and one LCD iPhone in 2018. It has been predicted that unlike the OLED ones, the LCD variants would be cheaper (around $600).

Ming-Chi Kuo, a former analyst at TF International Securities, had predicted that there might be three iPhones in the offing. These three iPhone may be the second generation iPhone X, iPhone X Plus, and an LCD display-based iPhone X, which may be cheaper. The LCD display bearing iPhone X successor could have a 6.1-inch display.

Other than this, it may include Face ID on the new iPad, introduce a lower-priced MacBook Air and an Apple Watch with a large display.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

Apple

Apple may launch $600 iPhone X with a 6.1-inch LCD display: Ming Chi Kuo

Jul 03, 2018

Apple Updates

Apple could launch three iPhones, 11-inch iPad Pro, new Watch this fall: Report

Jul 12, 2018

Apple

Japanese watchdog claims that Apple could have breached antitrust rules: Report

Jul 11, 2018

Photoshop

The full Adobe Photoshop experience could arrive on Apple iPad as early as 2019

Jul 13, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 Cellular review: A game-changer for some, impractical for most

Jul 05, 2018

Apple

Apple could be launching five new new iPads and MacBooks shows EEC filing: Report

Jul 06, 2018

science

Cancer Research

Cancer cells re-engineered with CRISPR to destroy other tumour cells

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018