Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Lenovo to announce the Z6 Pro smartphone on 27 March; camera performance touted

Lenovo Z6 is going to be unveiled for the global audiences after being teased initially back in February.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 16:13:21 IST

After Lenovo announced the Z5 and Z5 Pro smartphones back in December, it appears that the company is now going to make an announcement regarding the next-gen Z-series smartphone on 27 March.

Lenovo to announce the Z6 Pro smartphone on 27 March; camera performance touted

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. Image: Lenovo China

Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has announced that the Lenovo Z6 is going to be unveiled for the global audiences on 27 March after the device was teased initially back in February at MWC 2019. The camera is going to be the major attraction for the device with the Hyper Vision sensor looking to take the video and imaging capabilities of the device to new heights.

The phone could come with 5G connectivity however, there could also be a 4G-only variant of the device as well. The Z6 Pro might not feature flagship grade specs as its predecessor was also running on the mid-tier Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The Z5 Pro GT was, however, the very first to come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. If the Z6 Pro doesn't have it, a GT version of the Z6 Pro could offer the same chipset. We are sure to know about the device tomorrow.

Lenovo's predecessor, the Lenovo Z5 Pro, was also equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3,350 mAh battery unit. The phone had gone on sale in China in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage.

One the back, the Z5 Pro had a dual-camera setup with a 16 MP Sony IMX 576 primary sensor a secondary 24 MP sensor. On the front, you had 16 MP + 8 MP sensors.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40 could be announced on 10 April, invites are out

Mar 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A90, A40 could be announced on 10 April, invites are out
US says use of untrusted tech in 5G networks could limit data sharing with allies

5G

US says use of untrusted tech in 5G networks could limit data sharing with allies

Mar 12, 2019
China successfully conducts first surgery over 5G on a human being with Parkinson's

5G

China successfully conducts first surgery over 5G on a human being with Parkinson's

Mar 17, 2019
Germany will define its own 5G security standards after US' warning on Huawei

Huawei

Germany will define its own 5G security standards after US' warning on Huawei

Mar 13, 2019
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G expected to launch in the US on 5 April: Report

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G expected to launch in the US on 5 April: Report

Mar 21, 2019
EU to ignore US calls for banning Huawei infrastructure for 5G in Europe

Huawei

EU to ignore US calls for banning Huawei infrastructure for 5G in Europe

Mar 23, 2019

science

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Spy Satellite

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Mar 26, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Moon Missions

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Mar 26, 2019
NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Women in Space

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Mar 26, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019