Lenovo Z5 Pro GT anounced in China with 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 at CNY 2,698

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT runs ZUI 10.0 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 3,350mAh battery.

tech2 News Staff Dec 18, 2018 17:44 PM IST

After the launch of the Snapdragon 855 this month, Lenovo has announced its own device, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT featuring the new chipset by Qualcomm. The device has been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,698, which is about Rs 28,000.

The device has been launched in four storage variants: one 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage priced at CNY 2,698 (around Rs 28,000), a second 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage priced at CNY 2,998 (around Rs 31,000), 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage priced at CNY 3,398 (around Rs 35,000) and a ridiculous 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,398 (around Rs 45,000).

The pre-orders for the device begin in China on 15 January and it goes on sale from 24 January.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. Image: Lenovo China

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. Image: Lenovo China

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT specifications and features

The Lenovo smartphone features a 6.39-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display with a phone resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset clocked at 2.84 GHz. The fingerprint scanner is apparently in-display.

In terms of optics, we have a dual camera set up both on the front and the back. On the rear, we have a 16 MP + 24 MP set up and a 16 MP + 8 MP set up on the front.

The smartphone has a slider mechanism where the front camera sits. Since its a slider device, we see a bezel-less display.

The device runs Lenovo's custom ZUI 10.0 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 3,350mAh battery.

It is a dual-nano SIM card device, with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V5.0.

The device has been launched in two colours ceramic black, and carbon black.

