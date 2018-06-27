The Lenovo Z5, which launched earlier this month, was not the all-screen spectacle that the company promised. The phone was supposed to have zero-bezels with an edge-to-edge display and even skip on the display notch, as was visible in official render that the company released.

However, not only did the phone have a notch, but there was also a sizeable chin below the display as well. So much for bezel-less. In any case, it would seem that Lenovo is launching Indigo Blue edition of the Lenovo Z5 in China, confirming the news via its official Weibo account. The new colour variant of the Z5 will be on sale starting from tomorrow.

This particular colour variant will be available in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and will be priced at 1,399 CNY.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch 1080p display with a notch that is reportedly thinner than those found on the Apple iPhone X and the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 8. Inside, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The company also announced a second variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The initial price of the device was set at CNY 1,299 for the 64 GB model and CNY 1,799 for the 128 GB storage model.