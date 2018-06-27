Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 13:56 IST

Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue edition colour variant to launch in China tomorrow

The Lenovo Z5 features a 6.2-inch 1080p display with a notch and a sizeable chin.

The Lenovo Z5, which launched earlier this month, was not the all-screen spectacle that the company promised. The phone was supposed to have zero-bezels with an edge-to-edge display and even skip on the display notch, as was visible in official render that the company released.

Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue.

Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue.

However, not only did the phone have a notch, but there was also a sizeable chin below the display as well. So much for bezel-less. In any case, it would seem that Lenovo is launching Indigo Blue edition of the Lenovo Z5 in China, confirming the news via its official Weibo account. The new colour variant of the Z5 will be on sale starting from tomorrow.

This particular colour variant will be available in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and will be priced at 1,399 CNY.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch 1080p display with a notch that is reportedly thinner than those found on the Apple iPhone X and the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 8. Inside, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The company also announced a second variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The initial price of the device was set at CNY 1,299 for the 64 GB model and CNY 1,799 for the 128 GB storage model.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

Motorola

Moto Z3 Play could arrive in India within the first week of July: Report

Jun 26, 2018

MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 ROM enables 1080p video recording at 60 fps

Jun 23, 2018

Innovation

Oppo and Vivo are getting better than Apple in smartphone design and innovation

Jun 22, 2018

JustLaunched

Lenovo's latest ThinkPads support a ludicrous 128 GB of RAM and 6 TB of storage

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Twitter finally brings in-stream video ad-service for advertisers in India

Jun 13, 2018

Moto One

Motorola’s Moto One leaked images show notch, dual camera setup and USB-C port

Jun 21, 2018

science

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018

Hayabusa2

Japan space probe Hayabusa2 reaches asteroid Ryugu in search for origin of life

Jun 27, 2018

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018