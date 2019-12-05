tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has launched a few smart home products in India that include Smart Display, Smart Bulb, and Smart Camera. All three products come with Alexa and Google Assistant support and will let you perform tasks by simple voice commands.

The company is paying more attention to smart home products, as earlier this year it had unveiled the Lenovo Smart Clock with built-in Google Assistant.

Lenovo's 7-inch Smart Display is priced at Rs 8,999 in India.

Lenovo Smart Display features

This 7-inch Smart Display comes with Google Assistant. It can be used to control over 5,000 smart home devices. You can make video calls and check who is on the door, given that your smart camera is connected to the display. The Lenovo Smart Display comes with the always-on feature, dual-array microphones and full-range speakers.

Lenovo Smart Bulb features

This newly launched smart bulb comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can adjust the warmth, brightness and even colour of the bulb by simply giving a voice command. As per the company, you can choose to keep the light to warmer hues in the bedroom to get a more cozy and relaxing vibe. You can adjust all these settings on your smartphone via the Lenovo Link app or by giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant.

Lenovo Smart Camera features

This camera comes with a 355-degree wide field of view and 120 degrees in vertical view. When switched to Infrared night vision mode, it can capture videos of a distance of up to 20 m. Since it has a built-in mic and speaker, this smart camera can also provide two-way audio to communicate within its vicinity, for example, when you are sitting in different rooms in the same house.

Lenovo Smart Display, Smart Bulb, Smart Camera pricing and availability

Lenovo's Smart home display is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's website. As for offline buyers, you can purchase it from Lenovo-exclusive and Croma stores.

The pricing and availability of the other two products — Smart Bulb and Smart Camera — are not yet announced. All that the company has mentioned is that the prices will be announced "soon".

