Lenovo Smart Clock wants to be the perfect bedside alarm clock for everyone: CES 2019

The Lenovo Smart Clock is expected to launch in Spring 2019 and will retail for $90 in the US.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 00:30 AM IST

We've seen a number of smart displays pop up here and there last year and Lenovo was one of the first brands that Google partnered with to manufacture smart displays with the Google Assistant built in.

At CES 2019, Lenovo announced the Smart Clock, which essentially is a bed-side clock which can answer questions and do a bunch of other things, without you having to use your hands. The clock features a 4-inch display which not only shows you the time and date but also lets you manage daily tasks, view answers to quick queries and also plays music, podcasts and audiobooks — all by saying "Hey Google".

Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo Smart Clock

The display is not too heavy at just 329 grams and comes in a single soft touch Cloth Grey finish.

Inside, the Lenovo Smart Clock is powered by a 1.5 GHz MediaTek 8167S processor and features support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There's also 8 GB of built-in eMMC storage for you to store a few of your podcasts and photos.

As far as audio goes, this won't really suffice as a replacement for your home audio system. The clock gets a single 1.5-inch 3W speaker along with two passive radiators for a little more depth.

The Lenovo Smart Clock will start at $79.99 once it arrives sometime in spring 2019. But is it coming to India? Well, Lenovo hasn't mentioned anything yet.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

