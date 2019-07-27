Saturday, July 27, 2019Back to
Lenovo Tab V7 phablet with a Snapdragon 450 SoC, stereo speakers launched at Rs 12,990

Unlike regular tablets, the Lenovo Tab V7 comes with a 6.95-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2019 13:07:13 IST

Lenovo's finally launched a phablet in India that the company first showed off back at MWC earlier this year — the Lenovo Tab V7.

The Tab V7 has been priced in India starting at Rs 12,990 for the base 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option, and Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The phone (yes, it's more of a phone rather than what the name suggests) will be available on Flipkart starting 1 August, and will soon be available for grabs on Amazon India, Lenovo.com and retail stores including Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Lenovo Tab V7. Image: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab V7: Specifications and key features

The Lenovo Tab V7 comes with a 6.95-inch display which is in the 18:9 aspect ratio rather than the traditional 3:2 or 16:9 aspect ratio that one generally expects for tablets. The Lenovo Tab V7 comes with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and thanks to the thin bezels around the display, you get an 81 percent screen to body ratio.

Reminiscent of the phablet category, the Lenovo Tab V7 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset which has an Adreno 506 GPU with either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage.

Lenovo has partnered with Dolby Audio for sound on the stereo speakers on the Tab V7. There's a massive 5,180 mAh battery housed inside the Tab V7.

It comes with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and has dual-SIM support.

On the rear, you get a single 13 MP camera with a fingerprint sensor below it. On the front, you get a 5 MP selfie camera with support for face unlock.

